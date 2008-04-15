For the record, writers get no love. And if you're thinking maybe I'll take up a career in writing, don't move to france.



France of all places. Home to the historically intellectually astute. Philosophers. Poets. Novelists.



Do you know what the french are interested in?



Photographers.



If photographers and writers were in a battle for drumming up career interest in Paris, writer's get the smack down (old school wrestling style) each and every time.



(of course I hardly consider the opinion of a waitress and a cook to matter that much anyway)



(yes thats my bitterness talking)

