blogger no more
Well, the time has come friends, to officially say goodbye to the blogger version of teenybooks and move onto teenybooks 2.0. I had originally planned to wait until the design was complete, but after playing with wordpress for a while I found myself quite addicted and haven't really been able to make the switch back. (we're getting it all worked out and it should be done in a week or so...)
Updated your rss reeders please: http://www.teenybooks.com/feed/
The archives will remain unchanged for as long as blogger lets me keep them up.
Cheers!
http://teenybooks.com
email me: marcia (at) teenybooks.com
Labels: goodbyes
2 Comments:
com
Wow... Excellent dear, great post!! there is so many information on this blog, keep posting like this so that i can come back every day for some new topic...
High fashion Ladies wear Designer
for apparel fairs and for garment exporters
Thanks for sharing...
Post a Comment
<< Home