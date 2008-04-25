Being Analog in a Digital World
Well folks.
We've nearly reached the end of my blogger blogging era. I've been playing with the idea of drastically changing my blog since a little before the New Year. So here it is, April and I'm excited to be nearly there, it had gotten to the point that everything about blogger's clunky back end design had begun to annoy me. Posting photos was still a chore, the look of the actual blog was bad and I still didn't have my own domain name.
The change isn't quite complete, since I'm still playing with everything and figuring out the look (I keep talking about the mysterious banner at the top which will be created through my own cunning and genius...well not really...I've got lots of creative friends), but quite soon.
I will keep the archives here active as long as blogger will allow. It would be ashame to lose my virtual documentation of the past three years.
2 Comments:
I've become a avid reader to your blog and the one thing that makes me return is the content and how you vividly describe random anecdotes and thoughts. With that said, there's no question that when it comes to blogging, it's ultimately the content that matter. Nevertheless, I'm looking forward to your new blogging site. Wordpress? Tumblr?
Thanks Jorge.
I've already got a tumblr, but the new one will be on wordpress.
