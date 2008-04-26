Learning to Love you More: old fave
I was hanging out yesterday with a friend in Prospect Park, discussing the joys of walking (how can something that I do so often that its easy to take for granted, bring me so much peace and joy its beyond me) when he told me about an art project he'd joined in on with Harell Fletcher called the "Long Walk Home" which basically consisted of gathering a group of people at Grand Central Station and walking each and every single person home.
I bring up this story because it reminded me of Harrell Fletcher and Miranda July's website: Learning to Love You More, which as always been one of my favorite blog-project websites.
My favorite assignment photograph a significant outfit. Click on the list of names on the right hand side to see each person's report.
Labels: blogs
1 Comments:
thank you
