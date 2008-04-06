Blogging after a bottle wine, a beer and a cocktail is a lot like emailing after a bottle of wine, a beer and a cocktail. Except of course that everyone can see it. You wake up the next morning and think...wait...did I just say that. Why yes, M, yes you did.

Cool design hostels attract cool looking people.

I'm still quite exhausted (I haven't really gotten that rest yet).

Headed to the Musee D'Orsay today most likely.

Most people recommend going to the same places in Paris...Musee D'Orsay, Montmartre, Versaille, so far they're all right.

Free internet is a gift from Bob.

I did not change my hostel plans (that seemed like a much better idea last night, than this morning and was contingent on where I would end up Monday Night...which is looking like the apartment!!).

Hostels say they're in a great location...thats usually not true.

Moving your luggage over and over again makes you realize what you could have left at home...which was probably a lot.

Don't buy things that don't fit your bags.

Hostel free breakast is always a baguette and a croissant and maybe with cereal, coffee and orange juice.

I'm getting excited at the idea of having consistant company. Trips alone are fun...I'd like to travel alone alot more, but it'll be nice to have someone around to motivate me to get out and do things again since my energy is lagging.

Everything I brought is wrinkled which means I'm only wearing a few things anyway.

I'm less surprised by the amount of time people spend chilling at their hostel than I was when I arrived.